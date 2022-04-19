 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, April 19

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Preview

Girls Tennis: Red Oak at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are at home for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against the Tigers. Page County Newspapers will be on hand to take pictures at this dual. The Fillies are 2-1 on the dual season after earning a 5-4 win over Abraham Lincoln Thursday. Red Oak is 4-1 in duals this season and is coming off a 9-0 win over Southwest Valley Thursday.

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Mustangs make the trip to Red Oak, looking to continue their momentum after a 7-2 win Monday over Abraham Lincoln to improve to 2-1 on the dual season. The Tigers enter play at 1-3 after losing 8-1 to Southwest Valley Thursday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Shenandoah at Treynor

Info to know: The Shenandoah golf teams hit the road for a non-conference dual against a team they’ll likely match up against in postseason play. The Fillies are coming off a 440 for 18 holes at home Thursday while the Shenandoah boys fired a 424 over 18 holes Thursday at Lewis Central. The Treynor boys are coming off a 372 for 18 holes at Des Moines Christian Thursday. The Treynor girls shot a 185 for nine holes last time out last Monday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Griswold

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton golf teams make the trip to Griswold for a Corner Conference dual. The Trojans and Tigers just matched up last week in Clarinda with Griswold showing better than Essex/Stanton 201-218. The Essex/Stanton girls are coming off a fifth-place finish at Thursday’s Shenandoah Tournament. The Griswold girls haven’t had enough athletes to field a team so far this season.

Girls and Boys Golf: Sidney at Red Oak

Info to know: The Sidney girls and boys golf teams make the trip to Red Oak for a match that also includes the Fremont-Mills boys. The Sidney boys are coming off a runner-up finish at a triangular in Nebraska City Monday while the Sidney girls last competed Thursday, finishing fourth at the Shenandoah Tournament. The Red Oak boys shot a 441 for 18 holes at Thursday’s Lewis Central Tournament while Fremont-Mills fired a 373 at the same tournament. The Red Oak girls are coming off a 475 for 18 holes Thursday at Shenandoah.

