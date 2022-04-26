Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday Preview

Boys Golf: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda boys golf is home for the second day in a row after beating Creston and losing to Atlantic Monday. The Cardinals shot a 168 for nine holes. The Tigers were third in a quad at Harlan Monday, shooting a 222.

Boys Tennis: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda boys tennis is also home as the Cardinals also battle the Tigers. Clarinda is 3-2 on the dual season after a 9-0 win over Creston Monday. The Tigers enter play with a dual record of 2-6, but are coming off a 9-0 win over Audubon Friday.

Boys Golf: Fremont-Mills and Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah boys golf returns home for a triangular. The Mustangs were fourth in a quad at Harlan with a 226 Monday. Glenwood shot a 170 last time out in a home loss to Lewis Central Monday. Fremont-Mills is coming off a victory Saturday at the Sidney Tournament, where the Knights shot a 356 for 18 holes.

Boys Tennis: Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah boys tennis is also home to take on the Rams. The Mustangs enter with a 4-2 dual record after taking a 5-4 loss to Clarinda Friday. The Rams lost 7-2 to Lewis Central Monday, dropping their dual record to 5-2.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Shenandoah girls teams make the trip to Glenwood. The Fillies are coming off a 223 for nine holes in Red Oak, which gave them a runner-up finish in a triangular while the Rams fired a 214 Monday at Lewis Central to beat the Titans and St. Albert.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: Shenandoah and Glenwood also get together in girls tennis. The Fillies enter with a 3-3 record after a 9-0 win over Southwest Valley Monday. The Rams are 1-4 on the season and haven’t played since a 6-3 loss to Harlan last Tuesday.

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: Clarinda girls golf makes the trip to Red Oak to continue a busy week. Red Oak was on its home course Monday and shot a 227 for nine holes in losing to Shenandoah and Harlan.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: The Clarinda/Red Oak series also includes girls tennis as the Cardinals travel to Red Oak for a big battle between two of the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s top teams. Clarinda is 5-0 in dual play after beating Creston 9-0 Monday. The Tigers are 5-1 and coming off a 7-2 win over Shenandoah last Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Audubon

Info to know: The Clarinda track and field teams make the trip to Audubon for a meet that’s about 15 teams strong. Clarinda is one of the bigger schools in a field, which has Red Oak as the only other Hawkeye 10 Conference school competing.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: Sidney is back on the track for the second time in two days at Fremont-Mills’ co-ed meet. It’s another small meet with Stanton and East Mills the other Corner Conference schools in the field.

Girls and Boys Golf: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: The Sidney golf teams compete in a Corner Conference dual in Malvern. The Cowgirls are coming off a runner-up finish at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, which saw them shoot a 399 for 18 holes. The East Mills girls didn’t have enough athletes for a team score last time out last Monday against Bedford. The Sidney boys shot a 362 for 18 holes in a runner-up finish at their home tournament Saturday. East Mills finished sixth with a 425 at that same tournament.