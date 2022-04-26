 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, April 26

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Preview

Boys Golf: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda boys golf is home for the second day in a row after beating Creston and losing to Atlantic Monday. The Cardinals shot a 168 for nine holes. The Tigers were third in a quad at Harlan Monday, shooting a 222.

Boys Tennis: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda boys tennis is also home as the Cardinals also battle the Tigers. Clarinda is 3-2 on the dual season after a 9-0 win over Creston Monday. The Tigers enter play with a dual record of 2-6, but are coming off a 9-0 win over Audubon Friday.

Boys Golf: Fremont-Mills and Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah boys golf returns home for a triangular. The Mustangs were fourth in a quad at Harlan with a 226 Monday. Glenwood shot a 170 last time out in a home loss to Lewis Central Monday. Fremont-Mills is coming off a victory Saturday at the Sidney Tournament, where the Knights shot a 356 for 18 holes.

Boys Tennis: Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah boys tennis is also home to take on the Rams. The Mustangs enter with a 4-2 dual record after taking a 5-4 loss to Clarinda Friday. The Rams lost 7-2 to Lewis Central Monday, dropping their dual record to 5-2.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Shenandoah girls teams make the trip to Glenwood. The Fillies are coming off a 223 for nine holes in Red Oak, which gave them a runner-up finish in a triangular while the Rams fired a 214 Monday at Lewis Central to beat the Titans and St. Albert.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: Shenandoah and Glenwood also get together in girls tennis. The Fillies enter with a 3-3 record after a 9-0 win over Southwest Valley Monday. The Rams are 1-4 on the season and haven’t played since a 6-3 loss to Harlan last Tuesday.

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: Clarinda girls golf makes the trip to Red Oak to continue a busy week. Red Oak was on its home course Monday and shot a 227 for nine holes in losing to Shenandoah and Harlan.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: The Clarinda/Red Oak series also includes girls tennis as the Cardinals travel to Red Oak for a big battle between two of the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s top teams. Clarinda is 5-0 in dual play after beating Creston 9-0 Monday. The Tigers are 5-1 and coming off a 7-2 win over Shenandoah last Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Audubon

Info to know: The Clarinda track and field teams make the trip to Audubon for a meet that’s about 15 teams strong. Clarinda is one of the bigger schools in a field, which has Red Oak as the only other Hawkeye 10 Conference school competing.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: Sidney is back on the track for the second time in two days at Fremont-Mills’ co-ed meet. It’s another small meet with Stanton and East Mills the other Corner Conference schools in the field.

Girls and Boys Golf: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: The Sidney golf teams compete in a Corner Conference dual in Malvern. The Cowgirls are coming off a runner-up finish at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, which saw them shoot a 399 for 18 holes. The East Mills girls didn’t have enough athletes for a team score last time out last Monday against Bedford. The Sidney boys shot a 362 for 18 holes in a runner-up finish at their home tournament Saturday. East Mills finished sixth with a 425 at that same tournament.

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

The Shenandoah boys tennis team rolled to its third dual win in four tries this season, sweeping Red Oak 9-0 in a dual that was moved inside t…

