Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, March 29

Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Tuesday Preview

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Bedford

Info to know: Clarinda makes the trip east for its first outdoor meet of the season, looking to build on a couple strong indoor performances the last two Fridays. Clarinda looks like the biggest school in the field, so the Cardinals should have a good opportunity to take home several high finishes.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Essex at Woodbine

Info to know: The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes open the outdoor season with a trip to Woodbine. There is a wide range of schools related to school size at this meet and a good first chance for the Essex teams to see where they are against outside competition, most of which they likely won’t see again this season.

