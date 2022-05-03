Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, May 3

Tuesday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Hawkeye 10 Conference boys tennis tournament continues today in Red Oak with the singles brackets. Doubles were yesterday and Shenandoah is currently tied with Denison for the lead with 15 team points. The Mustangs will have Andrew Lawrence at number one and Drew Morelock at number two. The Cardinals scored four points yesterday, but have their top two going today with Nathan Brown at number one and Lance Regehr at number two.

Girls and Boys Golf: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic Tournament

Info to know: Much of the Hawkeye 10 Conference and a few other schools are in Atlantic today as the Trojans host their annual tournament with the girls and boys on separate courses. The Shenandoah girls are coming off a 206 for nine holes in Atlantic Thursday. The Clarinda girls fired a 224 for nine holes Thursday in Harlan last time out. The Clarinda boys are coming off a 158 for nine holes at home Thursday while the Shenandoah boys shot a 197 Thursday at home.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Essex and Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney teams travel to Tabor for the Corner Conference track and field meet. The Essex girls are looking to defend their conference championship while all four teams will try to stack up the points as high as possible as they look to score points and get ready for the state qualifying meet, at the same facility, next Thursday.