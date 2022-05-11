Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday Preview

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts a Class 1A regional tournament with Clarinda also in the field. The top two in the singles bracket and top two in the doubles bracket will advance to the state tournament, which will be held May 27-28 in Iowa City. Check the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page throughout the day for updated Clarinda and Shenandoah results. The Fillies and host Cardinals are joined in the field by Chariton, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood, Red Oak and Southwest Valley.

Boys Golf: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Treynor

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams travel to Treynor for a Class 2A sectional tournament. The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the district tournament Monday in Shenandoah. If Treynor is one of the top two teams then a third-place team will also advance. Clarinda, Shenandoah and the host Cardinals are joined in the field by Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Underwood and West Monona.

Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Sidney

Info to know: Sidney and the Fremont County Golf Course host a Class 1A sectional tournament with Essex/Stanton also in the field. The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the district tournament Monday in Denison. If Sidney is one of the top two teams then a third-place team will also advance. The Trojans and host Cowboys are joined in the field by Bedford, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Lenox and Southwest Valley.