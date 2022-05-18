Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, May 18

Wednesday Preview

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah vs. Pella (at Pella Christian)

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are competing as one of four teams at Pella Christian today for Class 1A substate finals and state quarterfinals. The Mustangs and Pella meet in a substate final with Pella Christian and Ballard facing off simultaneously. The winners of the two duals will then meet in a state quarterfinal also today with the winner of that advancing to the state final four May 31. Shenandoah enters with a 7-3 dual record while Pella has yet to lose in any competition this season.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill competes individually at the Class 2A Region 3 Final at Nishna Hills in Atlantic. Treynor is hosting the event and is one of four teams in the field. McGargill is one of three additional individuals competing with the top six individuals advancing to the state meet May 26-27.

Girls Golf: Sidney and Essex/Stanton at CAM

Info to know: The Sidney and Essex/Stanton teams are part of the seven-team Class 1A Region 2 Final at Crestwood Hills in Anita. The Cowgirls and Trojanettes are joined by Akron-Westfield, Boyer Valley, St. Albert, West Monona and Woodbury Central. There are nine additional individuals in the field. The top two teams and top six individuals advance to the state tournament May 26-27.