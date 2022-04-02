Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 1

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Boys Tennis
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4
Girls Golf
Sidney 214 Essex/Stanton No Team Score
Boys Golf
Lewis Central 168 Clarinda 199
Sidney 177 Essex/Stanton 237 East Atchison No Team Score
Essex senior Riley Jensen won the high jump title at the Rod Smith Invitational, held at Woodbine Tuesday, March 29.
For 26 years, Connie McGinnis has done all she can to encourage students, help coaches and make Shenandoah High School the best host for paren…
Tuesday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – A three year starter for Shenandoah girls basketball who accumulated more than 700 points and 600 rebounds during her career will…
Clarinda track and field won 12 events and the Shenandoah teams took home three event titles Friday, March 25 at the Graceland High School Ind…
Shenandoah head bowling coach Darin Pease called it “a great experience” and “quite an honor,” to coach the Mustang state championship bowling…
Friday Scoreboard
Expectations are high for the Essex track and field teams this season.
Shaheen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter’s for Seton Hall just days after helping the little Jesuit school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats are chasing their third national championship in six years under coach Jay Wright. The Jayhawks have an eye on their second NCAA crown for coach Bill Self, the first coming in 2008.