Friday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Sidney 229 Hamburg 261 Griswold No team score - Avery Dowling (43) was medalist
Boys Golf
Griswold 195 Sidney 201 Hamburg 255 - Hayden Thompson (39) was medalist
Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson carded a five-over par 75 to place second at the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday, April 11.
Kaden Buick and the Essex/Stanton boys golf team tied for the top spot in a triangular in Tarkio Wednesday, April 12.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Clarinda and Shenandoah track and field teams will have quite the drive before next month’s state qualifying track and field meets.
The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team clinched the dual win in singles to begin a 6-3 home victory over Atlantic Monday, April 10.