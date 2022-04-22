Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 22

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 1
Boys Tennis
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4
Shenandoah has stayed in-house to fill a couple head coaching vacancies.
Sara Morales and Hailey Egbert won events in leading the Shenandoah Fillies to a runner-up finish at the Shenandoah Fillie Relays Thursday, April 14.
Sidney senior Matthew Benedict cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, to win the high jump title at the Underwood Boys Eagle Relays Thursday, April 14.
The Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams both came home from Lenox Monday, April 18, with runner-up team finishes.
Thursday Scoreboard
Shenandoah Morgan McGargill, Essex/Stanton’s Allie Sandin and Sidney’s Ellie Ward and Avery Dowling all earned individual medals at the Shenan…
The Shenandoah Mustangs won their second tennis dual of the season, earning a 7-2 home win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, April 18.
The Shenandoah boys golf team made the trip to Fox Run in Council Bluffs and finished eighth with a team score of 424 Thursday, April 14, at t…
Monday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard