 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 22

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 1

Boys Tennis

Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'