Friday Scoreboard
Drake Relays
Boys Long Jump
5. Isaac Jones, Clarinda - 21 feet, 3.75 inches
23. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda - 18-11.75
Boys Discus
Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah - scratched all three throws
Girls 100-meter hurdles
Chloe Denton, Shenandoah - Finished 17th in 15.59 seconds
Girls 100-meter dash
26. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda - 12.86 seconds
Co-Ed 400-meter wheelchair
6. Titus Steng, Shenandoah - 1:28.19
Girls Track and Field
Bedford Invitational - canceled
Sidney
Essex
Boys Track and Field
Red Oak Invitational
6. Shenandoah 10
Bedford Invitational - canceled
Sidney
Essex