Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 8

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Essex/Stanton 234 East Mills No team score
Boys Golf
Fremont-Mills 167 East Mills 182 Essex/Stanton 218
Clarinda junior Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump titles leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Jerome Howe Relays Monda…
The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
Lilly Peters earned 14 points in the throwing events, leading Sidney at the Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational in Oakland on Tuesday, April 5.
Essex senior Riley Jensen won the high jump title at the Rod Smith Invitational, held at Woodbine Tuesday, March 29.
Friday Scoreboard
For 26 years, Connie McGinnis has done all she can to encourage students, help coaches and make Shenandoah High School the best host for paren…
Friday Preview
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Essex/Stanton girls golf team earned a triangular victory in Griswold while Kywin Tibben earned medalist honors to lead the Essex/Stanton boys.
The Sidney girls golf team stayed unbeaten by a single stroke Tuesday, April 5, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.