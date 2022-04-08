 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 8

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Golf

Essex/Stanton 234 East Mills No team score 

Boys Golf

Fremont-Mills 167 East Mills 182 Essex/Stanton 218

