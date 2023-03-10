2. Clarinda 62 - Isaac Jones was named the meet's Most Outstanding Athlete. Jones won the high jump. Tadyn Brown and Jones finished 2nd and 3rd in the long jump. Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished 3rd and 4th in the 1600. Schaapherder was also 4th in the 3200. Clarinda finished 3rd in the 4x800 relay and 4th in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays