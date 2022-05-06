Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, May 6

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Denison 7 Shenandoah 2
Girls Tennis
Shenandoah 7 Denison 2
Donnie Sears and Kent Larsen combined to lead the football and boys basketball programs at Sidney for nearly 50 years, but both have stepped a…
The Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams combined to win seven event titles and placed second and fourth at the Griswold Tiger co-e…
The Essex girls track and field team finished fourth and boys placed sixth at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fr…
The Sidney Cowboys placed third and the Cowgirls finished sixth at the Corner Conference track and field meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills…
Shenandoah senior Sara Morales battled through a shoulder injury to place 22nd at the Drake Relays shot put Thursday, April 28.
The Shenandoah Fillies golf team beat out three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools, two of them by close margins, to win a conference quad Thursday…
The Shenandoah boys tennis team coasted to a 9-0 home win over Creston Thursday, April 28.
Shenandoah juniors Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray won the number two doubles title leading the Mustang tennis team to a runner-up finish at th…
ATLANTIC - Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun cruised to the number one singles championship at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament W…
Monday Scoreboard