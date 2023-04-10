Monday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Treynor Meet
7. Shenandoah 42
Girls Tennis
Shenandoah 8 Atlantic 1
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 6 Atlantic 3
Boys Golf
Maryville 159 Clarinda 180
