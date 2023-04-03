Monday Scoreboard
Boys Track and Field
Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor
1. Clarinda 116 - Tadyn Brown set school record in 100 meter dash
6. Shenandoah 64.33 - Tyler Laughlin set school record in discus
Girls Golf
Sidney 204 Shenandoah 234
Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241
Nodaway Valley 234 Essex/Stanton No team score Griswold No team score
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 180 Sidney 189
Glenwood 163 Clarinda 164
Nodaway Valley 183 Essex/Stanton 187 Griswold 188
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0
Shenandoah 6 Southwest Valley 3
Boys Tennis
Glenwood 9 Clarinda 0