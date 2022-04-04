Spring Sports Scoreboard: Monday, April 4

2. Clarinda 129 - Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump. Treyton Schaapherder finished 2nd in 1600 and 3200. Other runner-up finishes came from Tadyn Brown (long jump and Logan Green (shot put). Xavier DeGroot (110 hurdles) and Kyle Wagoner (1600) finished 3rd. Clarinda was also 3rd in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.