Spring Sports Scoreboard: Monday, April 4

Monday Scoreboard
Boys Track and Field
Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor
2. Clarinda 129 - Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump. Treyton Schaapherder finished 2nd in 1600 and 3200. Other runner-up finishes came from Tadyn Brown (long jump and Logan Green (shot put). Xavier DeGroot (110 hurdles) and Kyle Wagoner (1600) finished 3rd. Clarinda was also 3rd in the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
6. Shenandoah 44 - Tyler Laughlin won discus. Alex Razee finished 2nd in the 400. The Mustangs were also second in the 800 medley relay.
Boys Tennis
Clarinda 5 Glenwood 4
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 8 Glenwood 1
Boys Golf
Glenwood 154 Clarinda 187
People are also reading…
Nodaway Valley 209 Griswold 211 Essex/Stanton 231 - Essex/Stanton's Kywin Tibben was medalist (46)
Girls Golf
Clarinda 231 Glenwood 237 - Gianna Rock was runner-up (53)
Essex/Stanton 245 Nodaway Valley No Team Score Griswold No Team Score - Essex/Stanton's Allie Sandin was runner-up (57)