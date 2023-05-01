Monday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Shenandoah
8. Shenandoah 9 - Andrew Lawrence/Dylan Gray finished 5th at 1 doubles. Drew Morelock/Teagan Brunk finished 6th a 2 doubles.
10. Clarinda 2
Girls Track and Field
Atlantic Invitational
6. Shenandoah 59.2 - Chloe Denton broke own school record in 100 hurdles
8. Clarinda 51
Boys Track and Field
Atlantic Invitational
5. Clarinda 68 - Tadyn Brown won the 100
6. Shenandoah 64 - winners were Brody Cullin (400 hurdles), Tyler Laughlin (shot put) and the 800 medley relay. Additionally, Titus Steng won the 100 wheelchair, 200 wheelchair, 400 wheelchair and wheelchair shot put