Monday Scoreboard

Boys Tennis

Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Red Oak

Shenandoah - Andrew Lawrence finishes 2nd in singles and advances to third straight state tournament. Dylan Gray/Seth Zwickel finished 3rd in doubles

Clarinda - four entries combined for one win (Drake Riddle/Grant Barr advanced to doubles quarterfinals)

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 7 Abraham Lincoln 2 - Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill all went 2-0

Girls Golf

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Denison

2. Clarinda 409 - Taylor Rasmussen, Gianna Rock and Tatum Watkins medaled

7. Shenandoah 439 - Molli Finn medaled

Regular Season Quad

Sidney 209 Mount Ayr 228 Bedford No team score Lenox No team score - Avery Dowling was medalist

Girls Track and Field

Fremont-Mills Last Chance Relays

5. Shenandoah 55 - Aliyah Parker won the shot put. Hailey Egbert won the 3000 meter run. The Fillies won the 4x100 relay. The Fillies broke the school record in the shuttle hurdle relay.

8. Sidney 25 - Lilly Peters won the discus and Paycee Holmes the long jump

9. Essex 14

Boys Track and Field

Fremont-Mills Last Chance Relays

3. Shenandoah 94 - Tyler Laughlin won shot put and discus (broke own school record in discus) and Alex Razee won the 200. The Mustangs also won the 4x100 relay. Titus Steng won the 100, 200 and 400 wheelchair

6. Sidney 57 - Aiden Stenzel won high jump and Will Bryant won the 400

9. Essex 10