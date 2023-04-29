Saturday Scoreboard

Drake Relays

Girls 4x100 meter relay

Clarinda - Team of Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight finished 43rd in 51.62 seconds

Boys 4x100 meter relay

Shenandoah - Team of Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham and Brody Cullin placed 32nd in 44.08 seconds

Clarinda - Team of Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Jonah Norton and Cooper Phillips placed 74th in 45.15 seconds

Girls 1,500-meter relay

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - placed 13th in a school record time of 4 minutes, 45.52 seconds

Boys Golf

Sidney Tournament

1. Sidney 355 - Hayden Thompson won the championship by eight strokes. Will Bryant also medaled, finishing sixth

2. Clarinda 360 - Kort Neal (fifth), Brevin Coston (seventh) and Karsten Beckel (ninth) all medaled

4. Shenandoah 373 - Jade Spangler was individual runner-up

8. Essex-Stanton 418 - Kywin Tibben led Essex-Stanton

Girls Tennis

Shenandoah 6 Creston 3 - Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs finished 2-0 for the dual

Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 0