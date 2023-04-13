Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Shenandoah Fillies Tournament
Small School Division
1. Sidney 407 - Eve Brumbaugh won with a 94. Avery Dowling finished second with a 95.
3. Shenandoah 450 - Rachel Jones medaled with a 12th-place 106
Large School Division
1. Clarinda 420 - Tatum Watkins and Gianna Rock finished fourth and fifth with a 99 and 100
Boys Golf
Lewis Central Tournament
5. Shenandoah 370 - Jade Spangler finished fourth with a 79
Nebraska City Tournament
8. Sidney 376 - Hayden Thompson finished fifth with an 82
Essex/Stanton 200 Griswold 222 - Kaden Buick was runner-up with a 47.
Girls Golf
Essex/Stanton No Team Score Griswold No Team Score - Leah Sandin was overall medalist with a 51
Girls Track and Field
Fillies Relays @ Shenandoah
3. Shenandoah 73 - Chloe Denton won the 100-meter hurdles. Hailey Egbert won the 3,000 meter run. The Fillies also won the 4x100 meter relay
10. Essex 25
11. Sidney 18
Glenwood Ram Relays
4. Clarinda 75.33 - Mayson Hartley won the 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs
Boys Track and Field
Abraham Lincoln Invite
3. Clarinda 84 - Treyton Schaapherder won the 3,200 meter run, Isaac Jones won the high jump and Tadyn Brown the long jump
Boys Tennis
Maryville 9 Clarinda 0