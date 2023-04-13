Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Golf

Shenandoah Fillies Tournament

Small School Division

1. Sidney 407 - Eve Brumbaugh won with a 94. Avery Dowling finished second with a 95.

3. Shenandoah 450 - Rachel Jones medaled with a 12th-place 106

Large School Division

1. Clarinda 420 - Tatum Watkins and Gianna Rock finished fourth and fifth with a 99 and 100

Boys Golf

Lewis Central Tournament

5. Shenandoah 370 - Jade Spangler finished fourth with a 79

Nebraska City Tournament

8. Sidney 376 - Hayden Thompson finished fifth with an 82

Essex/Stanton 200 Griswold 222 - Kaden Buick was runner-up with a 47.

Girls Golf

Essex/Stanton No Team Score Griswold No Team Score - Leah Sandin was overall medalist with a 51

Girls Track and Field

Fillies Relays @ Shenandoah

3. Shenandoah 73 - Chloe Denton won the 100-meter hurdles. Hailey Egbert won the 3,000 meter run. The Fillies also won the 4x100 meter relay

10. Essex 25

11. Sidney 18

Glenwood Ram Relays

4. Clarinda 75.33 - Mayson Hartley won the 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs

Boys Track and Field

Abraham Lincoln Invite

3. Clarinda 84 - Treyton Schaapherder won the 3,200 meter run, Isaac Jones won the high jump and Tadyn Brown the long jump

Boys Tennis

Maryville 9 Clarinda 0