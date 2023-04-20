Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Atlantic 195 Clarinda 198
Southwest Valley 216 Shenandoah 235 Creston No Team Score
Lewis Central Tournament
1. Sidney 404 - Avery Dowling won the tournament title
Boys Golf
Atlantic 168 Clarinda 176
Shenandoah 172 Creston 196 Southwest Valley 231
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0
Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1
Boys Tennis
Atlantic 9 Clarinda 0
Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0
Girls Track and Field
Southwest Valley Invite
1. Clarinda 121
8. Shenandoah 38
10. Essex 23
12. Sidney 10
Boys Track and Field
Southwest Valley Invite
1. Clarinda 157
3. Shenandoah 81
9. Essex 9