Thursday Scoreboard
Drake Relays
Boys High Jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda - tied for 12th at 6 feet, 5 inches
Girls Long Jump: Jerzee Knight, Clarinda - scratched the event
Girls Track and Field
Griswold Meet
3. Shenandoah 74 - Shenandoah winners were Hailey Egbert (3,000-meter run), Lynnae Green (shot put) and Kate Lantz (high jump)
Boys Track and Field
Griswold Meet
4. Shenandoah 75 - Shenandoah winners were Brody Cullin (100-meter dash), Alex Razee (400-meter dash) and Tyler Laughlin (discus)
People are also reading…
Girls Golf
Harlan 190 Clarinda 200 - Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen was medalist with a 40
Atlantic 189 Shenandoah 203 Red Oak 203 Lewis Central 217 - Ashlee Dinges led Shenandoah with a 47
Sidney 214 Lenox No team score Bedford No team score - Sidney's Eve Brumbaugh was medalist with a 47
Boys Golf
Harlan 170 Clarinda 186 - Brevin Coston and Caden Butt led Clarinda with matching 46s.
Atlantic 155 Shenandoah 193 Red Oak 193 - Jade Spangler led Shenandoah with a 44
Sidney 179 Bedford 182 Lenox 188 - Sidney's Will Bryant was medalist with a 41
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 9 Harlan 0 - Clarinda double winners were Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Taylin Walter
Boys Tennis
Clarinda 7 Harlan 2 - Clarinda double winners were Ben Miller, Brady Cox, Dillon Hunter and Paxton Tomkinson
Shenandoah 7 Creston 2 - Shenandoah double winners were Andrew Lawrence, Lucas Sun and Seth Zwickel