Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, April 28

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Drake Relays
Shenandoah - Sara Morales places 22nd in shot put with throw of 35 feet, 9.25 inches
Griswold Meet
2. Shenandoah 115
Van Meter Meet
5. Clarinda 69
Boys Track and Field
Drake Relays
Clarinda - Tadyn Brown placed 12 in the long jump at 21 feet, 1 inch
Griswold Meet
4. Shenandoah 63
Van Meter Meet
4. Clarinda 99
Girls Golf
Shenandoah 206 Atlantic 207 Red Oak 211 Lewis Central 255
Harlan 215 Clarinda 224
Sidney 222 Lenox 269 Bedford No team score
Boys Golf
Atlantic 156 Shenandoah 197 Red Oak 206
Clarinda 158 Harlan 186
Bedford 169 Sidney 175 Lenox 257
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 9 Harlan 0
Boys Tennis
Clarinda 9 Harlan 0
Shenandoah 9 Creston 0