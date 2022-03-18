 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, March 17

Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Track and Field

Pekin Indoor Classic at Central College

Essex - Riley Jensen won the high jump with a new school record of 5 feet, 2 inches. Olivia Baker finished 2nd in the shot put (31-1) and Emma Barrett 2nd in the long jump (13-10). The Trojanettes finished second in the 55 meter shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays.

Boys Track and Field

Pekin Indoor Classic at Central College

Essex - Tony Racine led the Trojans with a third place finish in the long jump at 18-3. The Trojans were also third in the 4x200 meter relay.

