Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, March 17

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Pekin Indoor Classic at Central College
Essex - Riley Jensen won the high jump with a new school record of 5 feet, 2 inches. Olivia Baker finished 2nd in the shot put (31-1) and Emma Barrett 2nd in the long jump (13-10). The Trojanettes finished second in the 55 meter shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays.
Boys Track and Field
Pekin Indoor Classic at Central College
Essex - Tony Racine led the Trojans with a third place finish in the long jump at 18-3. The Trojans were also third in the 4x200 meter relay.