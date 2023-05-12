Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Central Decatur
4. Clarinda 88 - automatically qualified in five events for the state track and field meet
7. Shenandoah 57 - automatically qualified in three events for the state track and field meet
Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley
8. Sidney 39 - automatically qualified in two events for the state track and field meet
12. Essex 25
Boys Track and Field
Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Central Decatur
1. Clarinda 125 - automatically qualified in nine events for the state track and field meet
7. Shenandoah 56 - automatically qualified in four events and four wheelchair events for the state track and field meet
Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley
10. Sidney 32
12. Essex 10