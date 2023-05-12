Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Track and Field

Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Central Decatur

4. Clarinda 88 - automatically qualified in five events for the state track and field meet

7. Shenandoah 57 - automatically qualified in three events for the state track and field meet

Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley

8. Sidney 39 - automatically qualified in two events for the state track and field meet

12. Essex 25

Boys Track and Field

Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Central Decatur

1. Clarinda 125 - automatically qualified in nine events for the state track and field meet

7. Shenandoah 56 - automatically qualified in four events and four wheelchair events for the state track and field meet

Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley

10. Sidney 32

12. Essex 10