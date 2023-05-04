Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Track and Field

Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Red Oak

3. Clarinda 80 - Mayson Hartley won the 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs

8. Shenandoah 40 - Chloe Denton won the 100 hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay also won

Southwest Valley Meet

8. Sidney 28 - Lilly Peters won the discus and Paycee Holmes won the long jump

10. Essex 23 - Riley King won the 1,500

Raiderette Relays at Mount Ayr

6. Sidney 32 - Eve Brumbaugh won the 400

Boys Track and Field

Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Red Oak

3. Clarinda 104 - Isaac Jones won the long jump

6. Shenandoah 56 - Alex Razee won the 400, Brody Cullin the 400 hurdles and the 800 medley relay also won. Titus Steng also won the 100, 200, 400 and shot put wheelchair events

Southwest Valley Meet

14. Sidney 19

Essex 0

Boys Golf

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Atlantic

6. Clarinda 339

8. Shenandoah 375 - Jade Spangler was individual runner-up with a 74

Girls Tennis

Shenandoah 6 Denison 3 -Auri Trowbridge, Abby Martin and Cadence Gough were all 2-0

Clarinda 9 Audubon 0 - Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown, Emma Stogdill, Taylin Walter and Hannah Higgins were all 2-0

Boys Tennis

Lewis Central 6 Shenandoah 3 - Andrew Lawrence and Teagan Brunk were 2-0

Audubon 7 Clarinda 2 - Ben Miller finished 2-0