Tuesday Scoreboard
Boys Golf
Shenandoah Tournament
Large School Division
6. Shenandoah 367 - Ethan Laughlin finished 8th with an 81
7. Clarinda 369
Small School Division
5. Sidney 386 - Hayden Thompson finished 2nd with a 75.
6. Essex/Stanton 390
Boys Track and Field
Shenandoah Mustang Relays
2. Shenandoah 157 - winners were Hunter Dukes (100), Brody Cullin (200), Alex Razee (400), Tyler Laughlin (discus) and the 800 medley relay
3. Clarinda 86 - Jonah Norton won the 400 hurdles
4. Sidney 71.5
7. Essex 22
Girls Track and Field
Griswold Meet
Class 2A
5. Sidney 52 - Sidney winners were the 4x100 and 4x200 relays
Class 1A
4. Essex 58 - Essex winners were Olivia Baker (shot put) and the 4x100 relay
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3
Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 1
Girls Tennis
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 0