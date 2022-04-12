Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 12

Tuesday Scoreboard
Boys Golf
Mustang Invitational at Shenandoah - Tournament reduced to nine holes
Large School Division
5. Clarinda 189
8. Shenandoah 228 - Jade Spangler finished sixth (39).
Small School Division
1. Sidney 172 - Cole Jorgenson finished fourth (39). Kyle Beam finished ninth (40)
7. Essex/Stanton 230
Girls Golf
Centerville Invitational
Shenandoah 429 - Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a 97. Team score will be added when available.
Girls Tennis
St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4
Boys Tennis
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3