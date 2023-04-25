Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2 - Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs all won both of their matches for the Fillies.
Clarinda 8 Red Oak 1 - Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter and Brooke Brown were double winners.
Boys Tennis
Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 2 - Seth Zwickel won both of his matches for the Mustangs.
Red Oak 9 Clarinda 0
Girls Golf
Clarinda 192 Red Oak 218 - Clarinda’s Gianna Rock was medalist with a 45.
Shenandoah 212 Glenwood 231 Hamburg 231 Essex-Stanton 251
Sidney 215 East Mills 239 - Sidney’s Avery Dowling was medalist with a 43.
Boys Golf
Clarinda 169 Red Oak 195 - Clarinda’s Caden Butt was medalist with a 41.
Glenwood 159 Shenandoah 180 Fremont-Mills 186 - Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was medalist with a 36.
East Mills 187 Sidney 211 Rock Port 211 - Sidney’s Hayden Thompson was medalist with a 42.
Girls Track and Field
Bob Clark Relays @ Audubon
1. Clarinda 107 - winners were Raenna Henke (3,000 and 1,500) and Bailey Nordyke (400 hurdles).
Fremont-Mills Meet
5. Sidney 59 - Lilly Peters won the discus.
Boys Track and Field
Bob Clark Relays @ Audubon
1. Clarinda 126 - winners were Isaac Jones (long jump), Treyton Schaapherder (1,600) and the 800 medley and 4x200 relays.
Fremont-Mills Meet
4. Sidney 73 - Braedon Godfread won high jump.