Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Track and Field

Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division Meet @ Glenwood - team scores will be added later

Clarinda - Winners were Jerzee Knight (200, high jump and long jump), Raenna Henke (800), Mayson Hartley (1500 & 3000), and the 1600 medley relay

Shenandoah - Lynnae Green won the shot put

Rod Smith Invite @ Woodbine

Essex - The last few events weren't scored because of low lighting. Essex highlights will be added here when available.

Boys Track and Field

Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division Meet @ Glenwood - Team scores to be added later

Clarinda - Winners were Tadyn Brown (100), Treyton Schaapherder (3200), Isaac Jones (high jump and long jump) and the 4x400 and 1600 meter medley relays

Shenandoah - Winners were Brody Cullin (400 hurdles), Tyler Laughlin (shot put and discus) and the 800 medley relay

Rod Smith Invite @ Woodbine

