Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Corner Conference Meet at Griswold
5. Sidney 47 - Winners were Paycee Holmes (school record in long jump) and Lilly Peters (discus)
6. Essex 37 - Olivia Baker won the shot put
Boys Track and Field
Corner Conference Meet at Griswold
5. Sidney 65.33 - Sidney won the 4x200 and 800 medley relays
6. Essex 36 - Tony Racine won the long jump
Girls Golf
Betty Heflin Tournament at Atlantic
2. Clarinda 390 - Taylor Rasmussen (89) finished third and Tatum Watkins (90) fourth
11. Shenandoah 451 - Molli Finn led Shenandoah with a 107
Corner Conference Dual
East Mills 233 Stanton-Essex No Team Score Hamburg No Team Score - Jenna Stephens led Essex-Stanton with a 59
Boys Golf
Atlantic Invitational
11. Clarinda 345
13. Shenandoah 380
Corner Conference Triangular
East Mills 188 Essex-Stanton 192 Hamburg 238 - Kywin Tibben led Essex-Stanton with a 45
Boys Tennis
Denison 6 Shenandoah 3 - Teagan Brunk had a 2-0 day for Shenandoah