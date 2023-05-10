Wednesday Scoreboard
Boys Golf
Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah
3. Clarinda 332 - Kort Neal (80) and Caden Butt (80) finish tied for 4th to qualify for the district tournament
4. Shenandoah 345 - Jade Spangler (78) finishes 2nd to qualify for the district tournament
Class 1A Sectional at Sidney
4. Sidney 356 - Hayden Thompson (80) finishes 4th to qualify for the district tournament
5. Essex-Stanton 397 - Kywin Tibben leads the Trojans with a 95
Girls Tennis
Class 1A Regional at Atlantic
People are also reading…
Clarinda - Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley win regional doubles title and qualify for the state tournament. Avery Walter/Brooke Brown finish second in doubles and qualify for the state tournament. Riley Nothwehr finishes fourth in singles.
Shenandoah - Brooke Hays/Gabi Jacobs lead the Fillies with one win in doubles bracket