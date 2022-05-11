 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 11

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Wednesday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Class 1A Regional at Shenandoah

Clarinda - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole win regional doubles title and qualify for state tournament.

Shenandoah - Le Yuan Sun wins regional singles title and qualifies for state tournament.

Boys Golf

Class 2A Sectional at Treynor

2. Clarinda 355 - Qualifies for district tournament. Cooper Neal (74) wins sectional title.

Shenandoah No team score - Jade Spangler (87) leads Mustangs.

Class 1A Sectional at Sidney

1. Sidney 341 - Qualifies for district tournament. Hayden Thompson (81) wins sectional title. Cole Jorgenson (82) and Kyle Beam (84) also medal.

6. Essex/Stanton 393 - Kywin Tibben and Dylan Barrett (96) led the Trojans.

Denton wins two Hawkeye 10 titles

Denton wins two Hawkeye 10 titles

ATLANTIC – The Shenandoah track and field teams did well in the hurdle events, including a pair of conference championships for the girls at t…

