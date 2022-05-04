 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 4

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Wednesday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Atlantic

T3. Clarinda 21 - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole won number one doubles title. Avery Walter/Brooke Brown won number  two doubles title. 

6. Shenandoah 13 - Le Yuan Sun won number one singles title. 

Girls Golf

Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney

1. Sidney 424 - Avery Dowling (94) finished first. Faith Brumbaugh (94) took second. 

2. Essex/Stanton 463

Boys Golf

Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney

1. Sidney 338 - Cole Jorgenson (81) finished third and Hayden Thompson (81) fourth. 

5. Essex/Stanton 424

