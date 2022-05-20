Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, May 20

Info to know: The co-ed state track and field championships continue today at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results throughout the day at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Scoreboards for each team will be posted after all of their events are complete at clarindaherald.com for Clarinda and valleynewstoday.com for Shenandoah and Sidney. Sidney begins the day with Lilly Peters competing in the discus and Matthew Benedict in the high jump. Clarinda and Shenandoah are again in the afternoon/evening session with all events scheduled for a start time of between 2 and 5 p.m. Shenandoah has Sara Morales back in action in the discus at the start of that window and then Tyler Laughlin in the discus and Brody Cullin in the 400 hurdles near the end of that window. Clarinda starts off with Cole Baumgart in the high jump. Then the girls 1600 medley relay team of Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight and Mayson Hartley take the track. Tyler Raybourn is next for the Cardinals in the 110 meter hurdle relay preliminaries, and then shortly after that Raybourn leads off the 4x200 meter relay for the Cardinals along with Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt and Tadyn Brown.