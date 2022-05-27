Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, May 27

Friday Preview

Girls Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at State Tournament

Info to know: The Class 1A girls state tennis tournament starts today in Iowa City. Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun is the singles tournament’s top seed. She faces Tanae Thiravong of Albia in the first round. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole are in the doubles field and are taking on Libby Janssen and Adria Neymeyer of Aplington-Parkersburg in the first round. The singles and doubles brackets have 16 athletes/teams in both. Each athlete/team is guaranteed two matches. They have to win two matches today to advance to tomorrow’s second day.

Girls Golf: Sidney at State Tournament

Info to know: Sidney junior Avery Dowling competes in the second of two days of the Class 1A state tournament at the American Legion Golf Club in Marshalltown. Dowling enters the day in a tie for 16th place after shooting a 91 Thursday. She is 16 shots out of the lead and six strokes behind 10th, which is what is needed for a medal.

Softball: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: It’s take three for the Sidney softball team in opening their season and they start Corner Conference play as well. It’s also the season opener for the Wolverines. Sidney won both meetings last season 12-0 and 10-3.

Baseball: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: The Sidney and East Mills baseball teams also open Corner Conference play this evening in Malvern. The Cowboys are 0-3 while this is the season opener for the Wolverines. Sidney won both of last season’s meetings with East Mills 16-1 and 5-2.