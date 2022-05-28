Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 28

Saturday Preview
Girls Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at State Tournament
Info to know: The second and final day of the Class 1A state tournament takes place today in Iowa City. Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun won both of her matches yesterday to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row. She’s the top seed coming in and will play twice today regardless of the semifinal result. Sun and the other three semifinalists are two match wins away from a state title. Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake is Sun’s semifinal opponent. Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Alli Hagness of Waterloo Columbus match up in the other semifinal. Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were 2-1 yesterday in the state doubles tournament and also play twice today to finish anywhere between fifth and eighth. They take on Gracie Goad and Natalee Hartman of Marion in a consolation semifinal. Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert are in the other consolation semifinal and are up against Presley Blommers and Lucy Roach of Oskaloosa.
People are also reading…
Softball: Sidney at Shenandoah Tournament
Info to know: Shenandoah hosts a four-team tournament today to replace the annual Red Oak Tournament. Sidney is also in the field along with Stanton and Fremont-Mills. All four teams will play each other with a 90 minute time limit on each game. The Fillies and Sidney match up in the opener.
Softball: Clarinda Tournament
Info to know: Clarinda hosts a three-team tournament starting this morning. The Cardinals and West Central Valley match up in the opener while the Cardinals and Thomas Jefferson meet up in the final game. The Wildcats and Yellow Jackets will play the middle game.
Baseball: Mount Ayr at Shenandoah
Info to know: Shenandoah baseball has its home opener as the Mustangs welcome in Mount Ayr for an afternoon contest. The Mustangs are 0-1 after losing to Clarinda Thursday. The weather has hampered Mount Ayr’s first week schedule as well, only opening its season Friday. The Raiders won 21 games last season, including a 6-0 win over Shenandoah.