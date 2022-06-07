Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, June 7

Tuesday Preview

Girls and Boys Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Co-Ed State Tournament

Info to know: The spring season wraps up today with the Class 1A co-ed state tennis tournament taking place in Des Moines. Clarinda and Shenandoah both have two entries in the field that has 43 teams. Clarinda has the team of Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown and the team of Taylor Cole and Kale Downey competing. Shenandoah has Le Yuan Sun and Josh Schuster together and Paige Gleason and Eli Schuster paired together.

Softball: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda teams return home for another Hawkeye 10 Conference opponent. The Cardinals are 5-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference after splitting a doubleheader with St. Albert Monday. The Panthers come in 6-2 on the season, 5-1 in conference play after sweeping a doubleheader against Atlantic Monday. Creston won both meetings between the teams last season.

Baseball: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda baseball responded well after its first loss Monday against St. Albert by coming back out and earning a run-rule win over the Falcons in the second half of the doubleheader. Clarinda is now 8-1 on the season, 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Creston comes in 3-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference after splitting a doubleheader against Atlantic Monday. The teams split two meetings last season.

Softball: Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah

Info to know: After Monday’s postponement the Shenandoah Fillies are back home for their first game since Thursday. Shenandoah comes in with a 4-4 record after consecutive wins over Red Oak and Glenwood to end last week. Fremont-Mills is 6-5 coming into this game and is coming off a win over East Mills Monday. Shenandoah beat Fremont-Mills 7-0 just 10 days ago.

Baseball: Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustangs and Knights also match up on the baseball diamond. Shenandoah has lost its last four and is 1-5 on the season coming off a loss to Red Oak Thursday. Fremont-Mills has won its last four including beating East Mills Monday to improve to 4-1 on the season. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting between the teams.

Baseball: West Harrison at Essex - Canceled

Info to know: The Essex baseball team continues its busy season-opening week by welcoming West Harrison to town. The Trojans are 0-1 after losing to Griswold Monday. West Harrison is 7-1 and has won its last four. The Hawkeyes are coming off a win over Ar-We-Va Monday. West Harrison won the meeting last season.