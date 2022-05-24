Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, May 24

Tuesday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at state tournament

Info to know: Clarinda senior Nathan Brown and Shenandoah sophomore Andrew Lawrence take part in the first day of the Class 1A state singles tennis tournament in Waterloo. There are 16 athletes in the field and each is guaranteed two matches today. At the end of the day, there will be eight remaining to advance into the second day of competition. Brown is matched up against Josh Steffen of Storm Lake in the first round with third-seed Caden Branum of Decorah a possible quarterfinal opponent. Lawrence is matched up with Joseph Li of Fort Dodge St. Edmond with fourth-seed Jack Freiburger of Dubuque Wahlert his possible quarterfinal opponent.

Softball: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: Coming off a 10-0 win over Bedford Monday, Clarinda softball opens Hawkeye 10 Conference play tonight against Glenwood. The Rams also come in 1-0 after an 11-1 win over Fremont-Mills Monday to open the season. The Cardinals and Rams split two meetings last season with Glenwood winning 12-5 and Clarinda earning a 15-3 win.

Baseball: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda and Glenwood baseball teams also open the season matched up this evening in Clarinda. The Cardinals beat Bedford 10-4 Monday while the Rams opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play Monday with a 14-1 win over St. Albert. The Cardinals and Rams split their two meetings last season with Clarinda winning 8-3 early and Glenwood winning 8-2 near the midseason mark.

Softball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls open their season this evening with a home game to start Corner Conference play against their rivals from Tabor. This is Sidney’s season opener after finishing 10-12 last year. Fremont-Mills was 12-14 last season and is 0-1 this season after an 11-1 loss to Glenwood Monday. Sidney won two of the three meetings last season, 11-1 and 11-2 during the regular season, but the Knights won 6-0 in the regional tournament.

Baseball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys open Corner Conference play at home tonight, coming in with a 0-3 record, including a 15-2 loss to Red Oak Monday. Fremont-Mills is 0-1 on the season after a 2-1 loss to Red Oak Thursday. The Cowboys won all three meetings against the Knights last season 9-0 and 12-1 during the regular season and 4-1 in the district tournament.