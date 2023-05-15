Monday Scoreboard
Boys Golf
Class 2A District at Kuemper
T11. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah 82
T31. Kort Neal, Clarinda 91
42. Caden Butt, Clarinda 110
Class 1A District at CAM
T15. Hayden Thompson, Sidney 83
Baseball
West Harrison 15 Sidney 0
