Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 16

  Updated
  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Monday Scoreboard

Boys Golf

Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah

6. Clarinda 339

Class 1A District Tournament at Denison

5. Sidney 361

Baseball

West Harrison 15 Sidney 1

