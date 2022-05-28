 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 28

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Class 1A State Tournament at Iowa City

Shenandoah - Le Yuan Sun finishes 2nd at Class 1A state singles tournament, best finish in program history.

Clarinda - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole finish 6th at Class 1A state doubles tournament.

Softball

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3

Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0

Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1

Sidney 11 Stanton 9

Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2

Clarinda Tournament

Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0

Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9

Baseball

Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5

