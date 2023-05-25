Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Class 1A State Tournament at Boone
9. Sidney 415 - Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with a 92. She’s tied for 14th. Day 2 is FrIday.
Softball
Clarinda 15 Shenandoah 4
Woodbine 12 Sidney 0
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0
Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Golf
Class 1A State Tournament at Boone
9. Sidney 415 - Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with a 92. She’s tied for 14th. Day 2 is FrIday.
Softball
Clarinda 15 Shenandoah 4
Woodbine 12 Sidney 0
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WRITER'S NOTE: This story has been updated and the headline changed. The Cardinals had several terrific performances to cap a great season at …
The Essex softball team won its third game in as many days to open the season, earning a 12-1 victory at Red Oak Wednesday, May 24.
State Track and Field Championships Scoreboard
DES MOINES — Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin wrapped up his incredible career with two state medals, but as good as he was at the State Track…
DES MOINES — Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton earned a state medal in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday, May 20, at the State Track and Field Ch…