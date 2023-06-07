Tuesday Scoreboard
Tennis
Class 1A Co-Ed State Tournament
Emma Olson/Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah
1st Round: won 6-4, 6-4 over Saydel
2nd Round: lost 6-1, 6-1 to Waterloo Columbus
Brooke Hays/Dylan Gray, Shenandoah
1st Round: won 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10) over Newton
2nd Round: lost 6-3, 6-1 to Waverly-Shell Rock
Golf
Class 1A Co-Ed State Tournament
6. Hayden Thompson/Avery Dowling, Sidney 79
Jacob Martin/Riley Burke, Essex-Stanton 113
Kywin Tibben/Leah Sandin, Essex-Stanton 113
Softball
Creston 15 Clarinda 5
Fremont-Mills 4 Shenandoah 3 - 10 innings
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Creston 2
Shenandoah 4 Fremont-Mills 2 - 10 innings
West Harrison 16 Essex 0