Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Class 1A Region 1 Final
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0 - Clarinda advances to state quarterfinal Monday at Carroll. Opponent TBD.
Baseball
Lewis Central 20 Shenandoah 2
Sidney Lenox - Postponed to June 14
