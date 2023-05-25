Wednesday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Class 1A State Singles Tournament
Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah - finishes 8th after losing both matches on second day of tournament
Baseball
Shenandoah 11 Missouri Valley 2
Softball
Essex 12 Red Oak 1
