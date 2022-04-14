St. Albert edges past Shenandoah tennis

The Shenandoah boys and girls tennis teams weren’t able to get the doubles wins they needed in home losses against St. Albert Tuesday, April 12.

Both duals were even 3-3 after singles. The St. Albert boys won all three doubles matches for a 6-3 win while the Fillies won just one doubles match, giving the Saintes a 5-4 victory.

The closest match of the afternoon was at number one singles in the boys dual, which was played at Sportsman’s Park. Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence fought back late to force a tiebreak at 8-8 with St. Albert’s Carter White. Lawrence took a 5-2 lead in the race to seven in the tiebreak, but saw White string together five straight points to earn the win.

Eli Schuster, Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray all won their singles matches for Shenandoah with Schuster beating Cole Pekny 8-4 at number three, Schlachter earning an 8-1 win over William Tallman at number four and Gray downing Reese Pekny 8-2 at number five.

The other two singles wins went to the Falcons with Dan McGrath beating Josh Schuster 8-5 at number two and Mason Myers earning an 8-4 win over Drew Morelock.

“Early season difficulties plagues the Mustangs (Tuesday) as the battled the Falcons in a windstorm,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “It was evident to me that I did not have the team prepared to hit against lobs with 40+ mile per hour winds in their face and at their backs. We struggled all night with timing and confidence in decisions and shot making.”

All three doubles matches went to the Falcons with the Schuster brothers losing 8-3 to White and McGrath at number one. Lawrence and Gray were together at number two and lost 8-6 to Cole Pekny and Tallman. Reese Pekny and Myers beat Schlachter and Morelock 8-3 at number three doubles.

“Our strategies were sound, but our execution wasn’t there (Tuesday in doubles),” Daoust said. “We were too late to the ball or forgot to bend our knees and couldn’t get the right contact point on the ball. We know we will get a chance at some of these guys down the road in the Hawkeye 10 Tournament, and it will be a nice measuring stick to see if we can make improvements by then.”

In the girls dual, which was played at the Welch Courts, Shenandoah’s number five and six players were both 2-0 for the afternoon.

Emma Olson and Brooke Hays teamed up for an 8-5 win over Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia at number three doubles. Olson beat Barnes 8-0 at number five singles and Hays earned a 9-7 win over Valdivia at number six.

Shenandoah’s other win came at the top with Le Yuan Sun downing Landry Miller 8-0 at number one singles.

St. Albert won the other three singles matches pretty easily. Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason lost to Allison Narmi 8-3 at number two singles. Auri Trowbridge fell 8-1 to Georgie Bohnet at number three and Cadence Gough dropped an 8-1 decision to Alexis Narmi at number four.

The Saintes won the number one and two doubles matches to earn the dual win. Miller and Allison Narmi beat Sun and Gleason 8-4 at number one and Bohnet and Alexis Narmi were 8-3 winners over Trowbridge and Gough at number two.

The Fillies and Mustangs both fell to 1-1 on the dual season. The Fillies next travel to Abraham Lincoln Thursday while the Mustangs will host the Lynx Monday.