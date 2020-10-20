St. Albert ends Cowgirls' state tournament run

Sidney volleyball’s postseason ended quickly with a 3-0 home loss to St. Albert, Monday, Oct. 19 in a Class 1A Region 2 first round match.

The loss means there will be a new champion in Class 1A and ends the Cowgirls’ run of five consecutive trips to the state volleyball tournament.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26.

Paige Smith finished her Cowgirl career with nine kills on 38 swings. Kaden Payne and Eve Brumbaugh added six kills each while Harley Spurlock contributed four. Fallon Sheldon contributed two winners. Avery Dowling set up the offense with 24 assists while Faith Brumbaugh had two.

Smith also led the back row defensively with 15 digs. Emily Hutt was also in double figures with 10. Lily Johnson added eight while Eve Brumbaugh finished with seven, Dowling six and Makenna Laumann five. Faith Brumbaugh contributed three digs while Sheldon and Spurlock both had two. Payne put up two blocks.

The Cowgirls were 93% from the service line with Smith serving two of the team’s four aces.

Sidney head coach Amy McClintock had just two seniors, but they were crucial pieces of this year’s team in Johnson and Smith.