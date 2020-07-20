Sidney led 1-0 after the first inning, but St. Albert scored six runs in the second and 10 more in the third for a dominant 16-1 win over the Cowboys, Saturday, July 18 in a Class 1A District Final.
Garett Phillips walked with one out in the first inning, and then Will Oswald singled for Sidney’s only hit of the game. An error moved both runners up a base and then a wild pitch scored Phillips. Brett Gruber was hit by a pitch with two outs and then Cale Phillips walked to load the bases, but Brydon Huntley popped out to end the inning.
Sidney had two runners on base in both the second and third innings, but couldn’t add to their offensive total.
Leighton Whipple started on the mound for Sidney and faced a bases loaded, one out situation after an error, a single and a walk, in the first inning, but the Cowboys turned a 4-6-3 double play to escape with the lead.
The Falcon bats started hitting after that, scoring six runs on five hits against Whipple in the second inning and then 10 runs on six hits against three different Sidney pitchers in the third.
The game was called after the top of the fourth because of the run rule.
Oswald had the only Cowboy hit and Garett Phillips reached base twice on two walks, but Sidney’s season ended at 8-4.
The third-ranked Falcons had hits from eight different athletes and three each from Cy Patterson and Daniel McGrath in improving to 20-1 on the season.
Sidney loses four seniors in Clayton Cook, Brett Gruber, Oswald and Cale Phillips.
