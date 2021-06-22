St. Albert takes down Mustang baseball

The St. Albert Falcons scored seven runs in the first inning and held on for a 10-6 home win over Shenandoah baseball Friday, June 18.

The Mustangs answered back with four runs in the third and then scored twice in the sixth to cut the deficit to two, but the Falcons responded with two runs in the home sixth for the final margin.

Cole Scamman started the game and gave up seven runs, one earned, in the first, and was able to throw a shutout second inning. Jade Spangler came on in the third and threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out two. Braden Knight came on to pitch and recorded the final out of the sixth.

Hunter Dukes had three hits to lead the Mustangs, who finished with 10 hits against three Falcon pitchers. Dukes had a double and scored twice.

Couper Gile added two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Shenandoah. Carter Ruzek drove in a pair of runs and scored one himself. He also had a hit.

Camden Lorimor added a double and an RBI for the Mustangs, who fell to 5-11 on the season, 2-10 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The win was the eighth in a row for the Falcons, who improved to 17-4 overall and 10-3 in the conference.